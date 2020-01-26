16-year-old boy wounded in Boston triple stabbing has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy who was critically injured in a brawl in Boston on Saturday has died, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a fight on Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. found three people suffering from injuries, police said.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said a preliminary investigation suggests two groups of nearly a dozen teenagers got into a fight right before the stabbings.

A 16-year-old who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries has since died of his injuries, police announced Sunday.

A 16-year-old and 13-year-old were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

