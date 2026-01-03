NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in New Bedford on New Year’s Eve that left a woman dead, officials said.

The juvenile ha sbeen charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death in connection with the crash that left 33-year-old Nicolasa Ventura Colaj, of New Bedford, dead, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

They are expected to be arraigned in the New Bedford juvenile court on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

