CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday night in Canton.

“On Tuesday, Dec. 16, at about 6 a.m. Canton Police and Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT executed a search warrant at a Canton residence, resulting in the arrest of the juvenile,” officials said in a statement. “The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect was charged with attempted murder.

Canton police and fire responded to Lamplighter Village apartment complex at the intersection of Turnpike Street and Stagecoach Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, first responders found a woman in her 20s who had been shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The Canton interim police chief told 7NEWS it appeared a merchandise transaction arranged online went wrong.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests the woman was sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle parked at the apartment complex waiting to meet someone when a man, who was possibly the person she was waiting for, approached with a handgun and opened fire into the vehicle.

Police said a second person in the passenger seat was not hurt.

The suspect took off from the scene.

