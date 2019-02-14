16-year-old charged with murder in Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old, officials say.

Officers responding Wednesday to an 11:55 p.m. report of a teen stabbed during an altercation at 96 Fountain St. found William Wheeler, 17, of Fall River, lying on the floor of an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Wheeler was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

