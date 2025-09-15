MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Milford police released new surveillance footage of what appears to be federal agents conducting a traffic stop on Main Street in Milford on Friday afternoon in which they stop a white car and speak with someone for several minutes as a crowd gathered nearby.

Milford police said it is their understanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials briefly detained a 16-year-old during that interaction.

Police said they were called to the scene by those federal officials to help maintain order at the intersection, but said they did not know ICE had taken the teen into custody until after he was let go.

7News captured the immediate aftermath, when residents expressed concern about the incident.

This is not the first time a Milford teen has been taken into ICE custody; in May, 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes da Silva made national headlines when he was arrested on his way to volleyball practice.

ICE agents said they were looking for his father, calling him a public safety threat, and said he has a history as a reckless driver.

ICE said they detained da Silva when they discovered his visa had expired; da Silva said he didn’t know his immigration status when he was detained.

He was held for six days before being released.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)