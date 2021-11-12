DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old dog who had to be rescued by the Duxbury Fire Department is said to be doing OK and resting at home comfortably.

The elderly pup named Hunter had gotten his paws trapped in a metal grate on Thursday, fire officials said.

Rescue crews used numerous specialized cutting tools to free Hunter’s paws from the grate.

He was transported to a local veterinarian as a precaution.

Hunter’s owner sent a message to the fire department to thank them for helping his dog.

“He’s home resting comfortably after a couple of well-earned Milk Bones to ease the stress,” the dog owner wrote.

He added that Hunter is actually 16 and a half years old and not 14 as the fire department previously reported.

*DOG RESCUE UPDATE* A very happy customer! We are glad Hunter is doing great. He earned his time in front of the wood stove. #DXFD #dogrescue #happycustomer pic.twitter.com/jJD3HBTixA — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) November 12, 2021

