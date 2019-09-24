16-year-old facing charges after allegedly stabbing 2 Brandeis University students

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A 16-year-old Waltham boy is facing assault with intent to murder charges after he allegedly stabbed two Brandeis University graduate students in an apparent random attack before fleeing from the scene early Monday morning.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned on charges including aggravated burglary, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon to wit knife, according to Waltham police

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at 18 Wheelock Road just after 1:30 a.m. found two women who had been stabbed repeatedly, police said.

Residents of the quiet neighborhood were shocked to wake up to such a massive crime scene.

“I’m terrified, it’s not something that’s ever happened where we’ve woken up and seen cop cars all over the street,” said Jennifer Bailey. “It’s really terrifying to know people out there are preying on young women like this.”

The victims were transported to area hospitals, where they are expected to survive.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Officers later responding to a report of a person covered in blood breaking into a car at 23 Highland St. just before 3:30 a.m. determined that this was likely related to the stabbing and the suspect was still in the area, police said.

Just after 5 a.m., officers encountered the 16-year-old male who they determined to be the stabbing suspect, police added.

He is being held on bail at this time and will be arraigned in a closed session due to his juvenile status.

The stabbing occurred across the street from William F. Stanley Elementary School, which Mayor Jeannette McCarthy says opened on time due to the police’s quick action.

“We are trying to make sure that the children are at ease and everything is safe,” she said. “We have school resource officers, we have a police officer in every school, every elementary school, so we’re very happy with that.”

Brandeis University is also near the crime scene but officials say the campus is operating as normal.

The stabbing remains under investigation.