16-year-old facing charges after robbing, leaving woman unconscious in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after police say he struck a woman in the head leaving her unconscious and stole her purse Saturday night in Cambridge.

Officers responding to Loughery Walkway around 10:45 p.m. found the 30-year-old woman bleeding from her head.

A witness says the victim was walking and talking on her phone when she was struck in the head with a blunt object by a black man on a bicycle who fled with her purse down the walkway towards Kendall Square.

Officers conducting a search of the area were able to find a young black male wearing clothing that matched the suspect on surveillance footage of a nearby business.

Police executed a search of the victim’s apartment where they located the bicycle in the backyard along with clothing seen on the video. The victim’s purse was found in a nearby trash barrel.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of a double-edged knife.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a severe laceration over her left eye.

The suspect was charged with Unarmed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery and Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

