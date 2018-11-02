16-year-old facing charges for allegedly vandalizing an Acushnet cemetery

ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after he allegedly damaged more than a dozen gravestones inside a Massachusetts cemetery.

The teenager, whose name was not released, is accused over overturning 18 headstones at Acushnet Cemetery on Oct. 4, police say.

The cemetery’s groundskeeper says the vandal also destroyed some small statues, candles and other graveside decorations.

Officials said the cemetery will pay to fix the damage and the headstones were put back in place the next day.

