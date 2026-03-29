BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting on Thursday night in Allston, officials said.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, surrendered to police on Saturday on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, possessing ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, using a firearm in a felony, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to police.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Juvenile Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 222 Brighton Ave. around 6:45 p.m. Thursday found a juvenile victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)