EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy teenager received a special send-off from Logan Airport Monday before heading on a Make-A-Wish trip to meet hurricane hunters.

Police officers escorted 16-year-old Cameron Miller and his family to Logan Airport. Flight crews then gave them a tour of the plane before takeoff.

Cameron has been diagnosed with a form of Lymphoma and recently spent several months in the hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old has always had a love for flying and weather. During the week-long trip, Cameron and his family will get to spend time with experts who track tropical weather from special planes.

“They look at their wishes as an opportunity to do something for fun, that’s out of the routine of going to the hospital or their treatment,” a Charlotte Beattie, a Make-A-Wish spokesperson, said. “He’s interested in aviation, and in meteorology, so this is the perfect wish for Cameron.”

The getaway gives Cameron an opportunity to just be a kid again. His father, Eric Miller, said it was also a time to enjoy family time.

Cameron said he hopes his experience motivates other kids to keep fighting saying, “Fight through it, and you’ll get through it. No matter how hard things seem.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)