NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A 16-year-old girl has died and a second female pedestrian remains hospitalized after a pedestrian crash in Needham.

Police responded to the area of Webster and Holland Street for reports of a crash involving two pedestrians. Police say the two female pedestrians had significant injuries.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said both females were taken to the hospital. The DA’s office confirmed one of the pedestrians, 16-year-old Talia Newfield of Needham, has died. The other female pedestrian, who has not been identified, remains in the hospital with significant injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

