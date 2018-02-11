NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A 16-year-old girl has died and a second female pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Needham.

Police responded to the area of Webster and Holland Street for reports of a crash involving two pedestrians. Police said the two female pedestrians had significant injuries.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said both girls were taken to the hospital. The DA’s office confirmed one of the pedestrians, 16-year-old Talia Newfield of Needham, later died at the hospital. The second pedestrian, Newfield’s friend, has not been identified and remains in critical condition.

On Sunday, authorities ruled out any connection between the crash and a murder in Needham.

“With a loss like this there’s no normal, so we’re not anticipating tomorrow being like any other day by any stretch. We will be providing support throughout the day tomorrow for our students and staff,” said Aaron Sicotte, Needham High School’s principal.

No charges have been filed at this time. Authorities are investigating the crash.

