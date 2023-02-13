BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wilmary Mejia is facing charges including one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is due back in court on March 24.

Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m. learned that two victims had run into the District 13 police station on Washington Street, according to Boston police.

The victims were taken to separate Boston hospitals.

A 21-year-old woman was later pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds. Her name has not been released.

The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, is expected to survive.

Immediately after the incident, officers apprehended Mejia in the area of Glen Road, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)