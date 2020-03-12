16-year-old girl struck, injured while walking in crosswalk near Worcester school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was struck and injured while walking in a crosswalk on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash outside Union Hill School around 7 a.m. assisted with transporting the girl to the hospital, where she was treated for facial injuries, according to Worcester police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the 38-year-old man who hit her failed to yield while she was walking in a crosswalk and didn’t have a license.

No additional information was immediately released.

