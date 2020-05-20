PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine teenager died of injuries sustained while mowing the lawn, officials said.

A 16-year-old boy was operating a riding lawn mower on Monday when he became trapped between the mower and a parked boat, Peaks Island police said.

Officials responded to a report of a person injured after 4 p.m. on Monday. First responders then found the teen suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics, along with a Lifeflight helicopter, arrived on scene, but they were unable to revive the teen.

In a statement, Portland Police passed along condolences to the boy’s family and called his death a “tragic accident.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the direct cause and manner of the teen’s death.

