BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wilmary Mejia is facing charges including one count each of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is due back in court on March 24.

Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m. learned that two victims had run into the District 13 police station on Washington Street, according to Boston police.

The victims were taken to separate Boston hospitals.

A 21-year-old woman was later pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds. Her name has not been released.

The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, is expected to survive.

Immediately after the incident, officers apprehended Mejia in the area of Glen Road, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

Prosecutors say the double stabbing stemmed from photos sent by Mejia’s boyfriend. She allegedly took two men with her and was “determined to fight.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)