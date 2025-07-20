FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old who was pulled from the water at a pond in Framingham on Sunday has died, officials said.

Crews rushed to Learned Pond after receiving multiple reports of a young swimmer who was lost under the water.

The district’s dive team was deployed and the boy was removed from the water and life-saving measures were initiated on scene and on the way to MetroWest Medical Center-Framingham.

Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, he was later pronounced dead at a Boston area hospital. His name has not been released.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our officers and first responders did everything they could, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy” said Acting Police Chief Sean Riley, in a statement.

Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher also expressed gratitude for the coordinated response, saying, “We want to thank our firefighters, police officers, EMS crews and mutual aid partners for their swift response. This is a heartbreaking incident for all involved.”

