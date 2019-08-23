NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The victim of a motorcycle crash in Massachusetts this week has been identified as a 16-year-old Rhode Island boy.

Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney, says 16-year-old Xavier Miguel, of Pawtucket, died at the hospital less than an hour after the crash at U.S. Route 1 and Route 120 in North Attleborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Miguel was riding his motorcycle south on Route 1 with another motorcyclist, a 21-year-old East Providence man, when they both failed to negotiate a left turn at a traffic light.

The other motorcyclist and his passenger were not hurt. Everyone was wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)