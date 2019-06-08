16-year-old seriously injured in Andover rollover crash

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 93 in Andover on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash just north of Route 495 about 5 p.m. determined that a 16-year-old heading northbound in a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV lost control, left the right side of the highway, and rolled over before slamming into a sign post, according to state police.

The teen was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transferred to Leahy Hospital in Burlington to be treated for serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

