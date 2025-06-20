DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg in Dracut Friday morning, officials said.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the shopping plaza at 101 Broadway Road for reports of gunshots and suspicious activity, according to the Dracut Police Department.

Soon after investigators found ballistic evidence in the parking lot, an injured 16-year-old was brought to Lowell General Hospital by friends, police said.

The teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to authorities.

It is unknown whether the people involved in the shooting knew each other, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

