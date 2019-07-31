16-year-old Sudbury boy wins $100,000 at Fortnite tournament

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old Sudbury boy.

Jordan Herzog and his partner came in 17th place at the Fortnite World Cup Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York netting him a $100,000 prize.

“I mean there was definitely a sense of relief that it was all over because we were preparing for this event for a while and we were a little bit nervous about how we would perform,” Herzog said. “I would say we performed pretty well.”

Herzog’s father said he could not be more proud of his son who has been a pro-gamer for only a few years.

“I would say that I felt way more pressure and nerves than he did,” Herzog’s father said. “I think initially they felt a little bit of nerves before the game started but, then they were fine.”

What started as a hobby for Herzog is likely to morph into a long and successful career.

With lightning-fast reflexes and incredible hand-eye coordination, the teen knows this is just the beginning for him.

“A lot of it is like genetics,” he said. “Not everyone can pick up a game and be really, really good. So, I definitely lucked out in a lot of ways.”

Though he says he was born for this, Herzog knows that practice makes perfect and is the one thing that will propel him into the professional sphere.

Herzog and his partner split the winnings evenly.

His parents say they have invested the money for his future.

The first-place champion Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania took home a $3 million dollar prize.

