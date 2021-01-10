160 UMass Medical students trained to help with Worcester vaccination effort

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Medical students underwent training over the weekend to give COVID-19 shots to first responders in Worcester.

About 160 students went through the training on Saturday and will play a vital role in administering the vaccine to residents of the city.

First responders across the Bay State are scheduled to get vaccinated on Monday.

Others getting vaccinated on Monday include residents and staff at assisted living residences, rest homes, continuing care retirement communities, and congregant care programs through the federal pharmacy partnership program.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)