SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen dogs evacuated from tornado-ravaged Kentucky are bunkering down at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts as they wait to be cleared for adoption.

The dogs have completed their mandatory 48-hour quarantine but the MSPCA says it is taking more time to get them ready for adoption due to the number of animals they have received following those storms, including 100 cats that were recently flown to Mass. from Ky.

Health and behavior checks will hopefully be completed this week, shelter officials said. This will help the MSPCA and NEAS figure out the most suitable adoptive home for each dog.

The dogs will also all be spayed and neutered before going to their new home.

The MSPCA and NEAS say they have received hundreds of inquiries about the dogs already and that additional prospective adopters can apply here.

