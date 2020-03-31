17 endangered sea turtles stranded in Cape Cod flown to Georgia after rehabilitation by New England Aquarium

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen endangered sea turtles that were stranded on Cape Cod and rehabilitated by the New England Aquarium have been flown to Georgia and released back into the wild.

The non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too flew the 16 recovered Kemp’s Ridleys and one loggerhead to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island, where they were then released.

The turtles spent four to five months at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy for treatment of a variety of life-threatening medical conditions that were a result of weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed during stranding season.

“We all look forward to release days, even if we aren’t the ones on the beach releasing the turtles we worked so hard to rehabilitate,” said Connie Merigo, Marine Animal Rescue Department Manager. “These days are the most rewarding for our team.”

The current coronavirus pandemic presented a challenge when transporting the turtles. Staff and crews members wore masks, gloves and protective eyewear because the transport required them to work in closer contact than the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended six-foot distancing guideline.

“Transports are always complicated, but this one required an additional level of organization and safety,” Merigo said. “New England Aquarium staff and the flight crew worked in personal protection equipment and had sanitized all transport supplies ahead of time.”

There are currently 14 turtles undergoing treatment at the Aquarium’s Animal Care Center.

