17-foot-wide, 7-foot-tall Red Sox hat placed on Boston statue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Arthur Fiedler statue is ready to cheer on the Boston Red Sox as they begin the American League Championship Series.

The Esplanade Association partnered with Sh*t That I Knit to install a 17-foot-wide, 7-foot-tall knit Red Sox hat on the statue, which sits on the Charles River Esplanade.

Arthur Fiedler, a beloved long-time conductor of the Boston Pops, was honored with the statue for the role he played in bringing outdoor music to the Esplanade.

“Two of Boston’s greatest traditions—Red Sox baseball and the Boston Pops—have ties to the Esplanade through the Teddy Ebersol’s Red Sox Fields and the July 4th concerts at the Hatch Shell,” said Michael Nichols, Executive Director of the Esplanade Association. “We are proud to celebrate the Red Sox and send our wishes for a deep playoff run by linking the two traditions with an homage as grand as Arthur Fiedler’s legacy.”

The Esplanade Association is a 100 percent privately funded nonprofit that works to revitalize and enhance the Charles River Esplanade.

Sh*t That I Knit is a knitwear company based out of Boston. Each piece in their knitwear is said to be of the highest quality and is knit with hand-dyed Peruvian merino wool, alpaca, or cashmere.

The Red Sox open up the championship series Saturday night at Fenway Park.

