17 kids, 3 adults hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus, dump truck in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - More than a dozen people, including several young children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 360 North Broadway near Lake Street around 10:15 a.m. found a dump truck that had slammed into a mangled pickup truck and a school bus stopped a short distance from the wreck, according to the Salem Police Department.

The bus was carrying 43 people from the Little Sprouts Summer Camp.

Three adults and 17 children were transported to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, a fire official said.

The remaining children are being picked up by their parents.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

The crash is under investigation.

Working an accident in the area of 360 N Broadway, near Lake St. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/NF6viZBrkc — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) August 1, 2019

