HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts communities have been among the top 10 safest cities in America and 17 in total have been ranked among the top 100, according to a new study.

Safewise says it analyzed the number of crimes per capita in communities across the country in an effort to pinpoint the 100 safest places to live.

Hopkinton was ranked the safest community in America, while Franklin checked in as the second safest.

Massachusetts had the second-highest number of cities on the list with 17, including Shrewsbury (15th), Milton (22th), Reading (24th), Westford (25th), Wellesley (32nd), Winchester (35th), Sharon (36th), Lexington (37th), Needham (37th), Andover (61st), Billerica (66th), Belmont (75th), Grafton (84th), Scituate (93rd), North Andover (100th).

Only New Jersey boasted more safe cities with 29.

“These crime-curbing communities have cause to celebrate. The 100 cities in our roundup boast a collective violent crime rate that’s 92% lower than the national average,” Safewise said of it’s findings.

The top 10 safest cities in America were as follows.

1. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

2. Franklin, Massachusetts

3. Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania

4. Oakland Township, Michigan

5. Bernards Township, New Jersey

6. Ridgefield, Connecticut

7. New Castle Town, New York

8. Sparta Township, New York

9. Hamburg Township, Michigan

10. Bedford Town, New York

See the full list to find out if your city made the cut.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)