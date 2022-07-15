DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen individuals, three dogs and one cat were displaced after a two-alarm fire erupted a three-story building in Dorchester on Friday.

Officials responded to the scene at approximately 3:00 p.m. to find heavy fire in the back of the building. Despite their efforts, the fire eventual spread to a building next door.

Joann Levin was among those on the first and second floors that streamed out of the building.

“I ran out, I didn’t smell any smoke, I didn’t see any flames but when I looked up I saw the black smoke shooting from the roof,” said Joann Levin.

Damon Levin told 7NEWS that he was at work when he heard his address mentioned over a police scanner.

I heard fire on Lithgow Street and I said hold on, let me hear that,” said Damon Levin . “He turns it up and sure enough my address comes up, and it’s like ok I got to go.”

Firefighters positioned themselves on the roof to try and gain access to the interior of the building.

Although the fire upended the lives of its’ residents, Damon Levin told 7NEWS the incident could have been much worse.

“Material things are just that, material. They can be replaced. As long as everybody got out. All the pets made it out, no lives lost, nobody injured. It’s a good day.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

