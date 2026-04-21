RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - 17 people have been charged in a Randolph street takeover that endangered motorists and responding officers in October 2025.

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, police say large crowds gathered at the intersection of North Main and Oak Streets while cars drifted in the area and did donuts in the roadway.

When officers arrived, police say the first cruiser was surrounded by a crowd which prevented it from addressing the situation. Fireworks were set off on top of the car and nearby in the street as well.

Officials say nearly 100 people were in the roadway at the intersection.

An investigation was launched following the incident, reviewing cruiser dash camera footage, surveillance video from nearby businesses, and posts to social media.

Messages were recovered and search warrants were obtained to get information from several people who posted to social media, believed to be connected to the takeover.

As a result, 17 people were charged in the incident. Those people are as follows.

William Cantwell, 19, Warwick, Rhode Island

Divine Niles, 23, Roxbury

Nazeem McLeod, 20, Worcester

Casey Rondeau, 23, Farmington, Maine

Jordan Ryan, 19, Exeter, Rhode Island

Nahom Brook, 23, Boston

Dylan Jordan, 19, Gilmanton, New Hampshire

Nathaniel Urbaez, 22, Dedham

Jaden Williams, 23, Putnam, Connecticut

C. Anthony R. Llenas, 23, Boston

William Martinez, 31, Bronx, New York

Alec Cotto, 23, Taunton

Aidan LaFleche, 19, Springfield

Ashlee Carrier-McLeod, 22, Leicester

Christopher Diaz, 20, Springfield

Hashelyn Cabral, 20, Fitchburg

David Daniels, 20, Fitchburg

“Street takeovers create dangerous conditions for everyone involved, including the responding officers, anyone traveling in that area and residents who live nearby,” said Chief Anthony Marag. “This case required extensive investigative work and strong coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies. I commend our detectives for the time and effort they put into identifying those responsible, and I also want to recognize the patrol officers who faced a volatile situation that night and continued working to keep the community safe.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

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