17 people displaced after Hyde Park home goes up in flames

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seventeen people were forced out of their homes after a home went up in flames in Hyde Park on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a house fire on Harvard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the third floor, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was knocked down around 10 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

