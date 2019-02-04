17 teens detained at house party in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen teenagers were detained at a rowdy house party in Southborough on Friday.

Police responding to Parkerville Road about 11:10 p.m. say they observed 10 to 15 juveniles fleeing to their cars upon arrival.

Police met with the juvenile host of the party inside the home, where they saw numerous signs of alcohol and marijuana use.

Seventeen teenagers, ages 15 to 17, were detained until parents and guardians were contacted to pick them up, according to police.

Police say no adults were present or had knowledge of the party.

The underage host is expected to appear at a magistrate hearing for alcohol-related charges at a later date.

