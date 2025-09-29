BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old from Beverly was arrested and is accused of starting a fire at a Beverly church.

On Monday, around 3:39 a.m., Beverly police and fire responded to reports of smoke coming from Pilgrim Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Cabot Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished and officials determined it was intentionally set.

Following an investigation, a 17-year-old in the area was located and taken into custody.

Police say the 17-year-old male is believed to be the sole perpetrator of the fire and there is no ongoing threat to the community. He’s set to be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court Monday afternoon.

