17-year-old accused of unarmed robbery at Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an unarmed robbery charge after allegedly stealing cellphones and a pair of sneakers from three other teenagers at a Cambridge park Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Franklin Street Park about 5:27 p.m. learned from witnesses that the teen had threatened the victims but didn’t display a weapon before making off with cellphones and a pair of collectible sneakers, according to police.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested shortly after.

Police are still searching for the two people the suspect was with at the time of the alleged robbery.

A 17-year-old Cambridge male was arrested for Unarmed Robbery after three other teenagers were robbed of their cell phones and one of a pair of collectible sneakers last night at Franklin Street Park at approximately 5:27 p.m. The 17-year-old threatened the victims, but did not display a weapon. He was quickly located by officers after a brief pursuit and later identified by the victims.

An investigation into the two other individuals the suspect was with at the time of the unarmed robbery and the incident is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)