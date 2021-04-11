17-year-old among 2 arrested in connection with Roxbury shots fired incident

A juvenile was among two people arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in Roxbury early Saturday evening.

Devon Alexis, 20, and a 17-year-old male, both of Dorchester, were placed in custody near Columbia Road without incident, according to police.

At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 24 Normandy St and recovered numerous shell casings, police said. They did not locate any victims or ballistic damage.

The officers located both the suspects in the area of 286 Columbia Rd., along with a discarded .45 caliber Taurus 1911 handgun.

Alexis is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court and the 17-year-old is expected to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and attempted assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The juvenile is also charged with delinquent to wit.

