17-year-old arraigned on murder charge in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was arraigned on Friday for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Dorchester.

Albert Brown appeared before a judge on a murder charge and was ordered held with bail, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Brown is accused of shooting Tasjahnaya Dance multiple times in broad daylight on Washington and Bowdoin streets just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, prosecutors said.

Dance, an aspiring musician, was found lying on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to officials. She was taken to Boston Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives used physical evidence and surveillance video from multiple locations before taking Brown into custody, officials said.

Brown is expected to return to court on March 8.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)