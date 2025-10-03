DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley police say a teenager used a latex mask of an elderly man as a disguise to rob a bank.

“The suspect was unarmed but he had a mask on that appeared to be very life like – an older gentleman. Ultimately the suspect was 17 years old,” Dudley police chief Marek Karlowicz said.

Investigators say the teen walked into Webster First Federal Credit Union just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. They say he demanded money from three tellers who got a good look at him as they handed over cash.

“We just saw the cops go by after, probably 10 to 12 of them,” George Koronis said, who works nearby.

The neighboring stores include places that sell all kinds of party goods.

The chief says one of the tellers, despite being frightened, was clear headed enough to snap a picture of the robber’s license plate.

“We found the vehicle, we found the suspect and at some point we searched the residence and located the money, the mask and other pieces of evidence from the robbery,” Karlowicz said.

The 17-year-old was quickly arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)