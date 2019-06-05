17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting Methuen high school student

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Methuen over the weekend.

Related: 17-year-old Methuen HS student shot, pushed out of vehicle

The teenager, whose name was not released, was arrested in Haverhill, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

Officers responding to a report of a man pushed from a dark-colored vehicle that sped away on Davis Road about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday found a Methuen High School student suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.

Related: Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, pushed out of vehicle in Methuen

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to receive treatment for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Methuen police Lt. Mike Pappalardo says his condition as of late Monday morning was critical but stable.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was shot at an unknown location and driven to Davis Road, police said.

Pappalardo added that this does not appear to be a random shooting and there’s no additional threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)