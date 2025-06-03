WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was arrested after a report of shots fired in Waltham Monday evening, police said.

At around 5:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of Moody Street and Railroad Avenue for a report of a person shooting a gun, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Police found two males at the scene and arrested one of them, officials said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

Authorities determined that the two knew each other and that the incident was isolated. Massachusetts State Police and MBTA police both assisted with the investigation.

The teenager was charged with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and other firearm-related offenses.

