17-year-old arrested after shots fired in the South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges in connection with an early morning shots fired incident in the South End on Sunday.

Officers patrolling the area of West Concord Street about 12:30 a.m. spotted two males running away from West Newton Street, where there had just been a report of shots fired, according to Boston police.

One of the males was later found crouching between two vehicles in the area of 111 West Concord St.

The suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested after officers allegedly found a loaded Custom Trace firearm in his sweatshirt pocket.

Investigators also found a vehicle nearby that had been damaged by a gunshot.

The teen is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges including being a delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition, removal of a firearm serial number, and malicious destruction of property.

