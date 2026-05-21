PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a crash into a Peabody cemetery Tuesday night.

A car went through a guardrail and hit a tree near Oak Grove Cemetery on Pine Street.

At least three people were taken away in ambulances.

The juvenile was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, two counts of failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, two counts of failure to yield, speeding, and using a motor vehicle without authority.

The individual was held on cash bail; they are scheduled to return to court on June 6.

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