17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of Methuen HS student

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Haverhill on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a Methuen High School student over the weekend, officials said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old Methuen High School student who was reportedly pushed out of a car on Davis Road on Sunday, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to receive treatment for serious, life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was shot at an unknown location and driven to Davis Road, police said.

