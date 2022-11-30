BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Police say they expect to make additional arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox