17-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with deadly Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old Boston man who was shot and killed in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 6 Cameron St. around 12 p.m. found Kareem Garnett, Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested at the scene on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing a loaded firearm, and delinquent to wit.

Hours later, a 17-year-old Dorchester resident was arrested on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possessing a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Neither of their names have been released.

Anyone with information about Garnett’s death is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

