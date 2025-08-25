HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old has died after being swept away by a strong ocean current in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol responded to a report of a possible drowning around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and spoke with witnesses who said the teen was swimming with family members when he was pulled away from shore by a strong ocean current, according to state police.

The boy’s father entered the water in an attempt to save him but also became distressed.

Although State Beach Patrol lifeguards were off-duty at the time of the incident, they were called back and responded quickly to the scene. The lifeguards entered the water and brought the teen and his father to shore, where lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated on the teen.

Both were transported to Exeter Hospital, where the teen was pronounced deceased. The victim’s father was treated at the hospital and is stable. The boy’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV or (603) 227-2112.

