17-year-old boy held on high bail, accused of igniting fire at Norton mill

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a massive five-alarm fire that raced through an old fabric mill building in Norton earlier in the month.

He is being held on $250,000 bail after police detectives allegedly uncovered information at the former Tweave building that pointed them to the suspect, whose name had not been released, according to a release issued by the department.

Members of the Northern Bristol County Task Force assisted Norton detectives with serving a search warrant at the teen’s home and he was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 138 Barrows St. on May 13, found heavy flames and a massive plume of smoke rising above the brick building, officials said.

Empty hydrants forced firefighters to run hoses from a nearby neighborhood and pump river water to the scene.

One firefighter was evaluated by paramedics and is said to be in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

