NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 17-year-old boy was found safe after he was reported missing in Newton earlier Tuesday evening, police said.

Kolongi Cobbs left Newton North High School at 6:05 p.m., according to the Newton Police Department.

Cobbs was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a coral-colored zip up, and a multicolored backpack, police said.

He is 5-foot-2 and about 110 pounds, according to authorities.

According to a public safety alert, Cobbs has special needs.

At 11:04 p.m., Newton police said on X that Cobbs had been found safe.

