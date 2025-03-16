FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a relative in Fall River on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Rodman Street found 20-year-old Jaleale Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His relative, whose name has not been released, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting. He is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

