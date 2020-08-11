17-year-old charged in connection to Worcester shooting incident

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting incident in Worcester Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. conducted a brief investigation that led them to the teenager, according to a release issued by the department.

The teen, whose name was not released, was placed under arrest near the intersection of Midland and Newton streets after officers said they recovered a loaded firearm on his persons.

He is charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, use of a firearm in a felony, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of ammunition without a FID card, possession of class d with intent to distribute, and an outstanding warrant.

