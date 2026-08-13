ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and brother in their Acton home appeared in court Thursday morning.

Arjun Aravind was arrested in Wayland Wednesday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother and 14-year-old brother, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The judge said Aravind will be held without bail. After his appearance, his lawyer said, “He was a young man that had some emotional issues – the family was working very hard to keep him on a straight path, a narrow path. They were trying to work with the system that failed him. He did not have the ability to use a car, he didn’t have his own cellphone. Whatever happened – and again, we’ll do more investigation – he left. There was some sort of altercation or argument; he left the house, took his mother’s car, and went – I don’t know if he was planning on running away or what he was doing, but he left the house with the car.”

— Hannah Cotter live in Concord —

The teen’s attorney also said he has not spoken with his father, who is now mourning the loss of his son and wife, while also grappling with the fact his older son is now charged in their deaths.

Acton police said they were called to Aravind’s home on Martha Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check after Aravind’s father said he could not reach his wife or children. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home, both suffering from severe trauma.

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